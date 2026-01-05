Nissan Scraps $500 Million Mississippi EV Plant Plans To Concentrate Of Vehicles Americans Will Actually Buy

Nissan announced that it is scrapping its EV strategy. The Japanese automaker was planning to produce electric vehicles at its Canton plant in Mississippi. Slowing EV demand in the U.S. market, the termination of the tax incentives for EVs, and the financial insecurities have led Nissan to pull the plug on its large-scale EV investment strategy.

Back in 20221, Nissan committed to turn its Canton, Mississippi, plant into a fully fledged electric vehicle manufacturing hub, based on a $500 million investment, with a target to sell no fewer than 200,000 electric Nissan and Infiniti units per year by 2028.