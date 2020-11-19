Nissan To Challenge Wrangler And Bronco With The Rugged Terra SUV

It’s safe to say Nissan has had a busy 2020. So far this year, we’ve seen the next-gen Rogue, a facelifted Kicks (in some markets), an updated Navara (Frontier), a first-ever Magnite, not to mention the electric Ariya and the Z Proto. In addition, the Micra supermini recently went through a facelift and the next Qashqai / Rogue Sport was just teased a few days ago.

These new arrivals are on top of the company’s logo update, which extends to the Z badge as well. The year isn’t over yet, so Nissan still has time for at least one more debut. Premiering November 25, the Terra will be going through a relatively early facelift as the model has been around for only about two years. Wait, what’s a Terra? Let us explain.