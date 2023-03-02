OFFICIAL: Ford To Return To Formula 1 In 2026

Ford has announced it will return to Formula 1 in 2026 with an engine programme that is expected to be imminently announced as a Red Bull collaboration.

Engines designed and manufactured by Cosworth but bearing the Ford name were raced in F1 for around 40 years following the manufacturer’s first appearance in 1963.



Ford’s tally of 176 victories, 13 drivers’ titles and 10 constructors’ world championships make it one of F1’s most successful engine manufacturers in history, but it has not featured on the grid since 2004.

That was the last season before Ford sold its works F1 team, Jaguar, to Red Bull and also sold Cosworth Racing, which continued to supply teams.