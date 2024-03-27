Officials Want Tesla To Build EV Trucks And Vans In Italy

A recent report from Italy has emerged suggesting that the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (Mimit) is making some progress in its dialogue with several automotive companies. Among the most notable carmakers that the Italian ministry is reportedly communicating with is electric vehicle maker Tesla, arguably the world’s leader in electric cars. As noted in a report from Italian economic-political-financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, industry sources have noted that in recent weeks, Mimit has deepened its talks with a possible new automotive producer. The report noted that the most serious contacts so far is reportedly with Elon Musk’s Tesla. Discussions reportedly involve a potential Italy-based facility that would produce electric trucks or vans. The discussions have reportedly been ongoing since last summer.



