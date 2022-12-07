Owners Slap Ford With A Federal Lawsuit Over Mach-E Safety Defect

Three owners of the 2021-22 Mustang Mach-E have filed a federal lawsuit against Ford Motor Co., claiming the Dearborn automaker has known of a design flaw in its popular electric vehicles that causes them to lose power while driving down the road — and has not figured out how to fix the problem.

"Companies go through recalls all the time," lawyer Aashish Desai of the Desai Law Firm in Costa Mesa, California, told the Free Press.

"But when you have damages that affect a safety issue and the company doesn't appear to have a solution, then you get into a problem that nobody wants to drive around a car that may stop working while they're driving," he said. "I'm shocked they still have these cars out on the road."