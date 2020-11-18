PHOTO GALLERY: I'LL HAVE A V8! HUNDREDS Of Photos Of The 392 Jeep Wrangler AND Shots Of The Full 2021 Line!

The most capable, quickest, most powerful Wrangler carries the 6.

4-liter V-8, rated at 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. Mated to the crisp-shifting TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission and Selec-Trac full-time active transfer case, the powertrain rockets the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and the quarter-mile in 13.0 seconds. Plus, this potent combination comes with a factory-backed warranty.

Away from the pavement, the Trail Rated Wrangler Rubicon 392’s potent powertrain meshes with heavy-duty wide track Dana 44 axles, a 3.73 final drive ratio, transmission torque converter lockup control, a 2-inch lift and standard 33-inch tires on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels.

The result is the most capable Jeep Wrangler ever with 10.3 inches of ground clearance; improved suspension articulation and maneuverability; approach, breakover and departure angles of 44.5, 22.6 and 37.5 degrees, respectively; and the ability to traverse up to 32.5 inches of water.

runninglogan1

This Jeep is badass.

