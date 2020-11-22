PURE MICHIGAN! Pre-Production 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat STOLEN From FCA Employee's Driveway!

With the Metro Detroit area being plagued with auto thefts, especially for vehicles like Dodge Chargers, Dodge Challengers, Jeep® Grand Cherokees, and Ram pickups, we were surprised to see that one of the pre-production fast feedback vehicles that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) lends out to staff for final validation would end up on Facebook on a Metro Detroit stolen car page.



The trend continues to grow rapidly around the Metro Detroit area and its suburbs. Detroit area Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram dealers have been hit with things such as Uconnect infotainment system, wheels, and even entire vehicles being stolen right off of dealer lots. The thefts of personal vehicles and dealer thefts have caught Michigan to have some of the highest insurance rates in the country.



A Facebook group by the name of “Stolen Cars DETROIT, MI” where the initial post was posted, is a community effort with people from several counties around the Metro Detroit area looking out for each other. The group currently has over 34,000 members and was created by Michelle Anderson in 2015.



I don’t ever remember a pre-production vehicle or concept stolen like this. Do you?



