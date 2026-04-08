Pay Thee For What Used To Be Free - Honda Puts Your Garage Door Opener Behind A Paywall

Agent009 submitted on 4/8/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:23:01 AM

Views : 816 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

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Monthly subscriptions are just about unavoidable, ranging from smartphone warranties and video streaming to home cleaning supplies and financial monitoring. Cars are famously in on the gambit too; BMW caught heat a few years ago for offering heated seats in exchange for a monthly fee, a move the automaker later backtracked on, thank goodness. Something we never thought we'd see hidden behind a paywall is a garage door opener, but Honda has proven us wrong via a post on Reddit from one of its Passport owners.

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Pay Thee For What Used To Be Free - Honda Puts Your Garage Door Opener Behind A Paywall

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