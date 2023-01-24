Polestar 2 RWD Update Has More Power And 395 Mile Range

Agent009 submitted on 1/24/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:28:15 AM

Views : 334 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Increased power, performance and range, as well as a move to a rear-wheel-drive layout, are key changes to the updated Polestar 2, which will arrive later this year.

Available to order now with a £2800 bump in starting price, the 2’s update is more than just cosmetic. Single-motor versions of the electric saloon are now rear-driven, having previously been front-driven, in a move to increase efficiency and improve range. 

 

Parent company Volvo has recently undertaken the same move with its XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge EVs.



Read Article


Polestar 2 RWD Update Has More Power And 395 Mile Range

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)