Polestar Claims Sexy 6 Convertible Is Ready To Go, But Tariffs May Spoil The Party

When Polestar announced that the limited-edition 6 convertible would go on sale in 2026, eager buyers quickly snatched up the 500 available build slots. That encouraged Polestar to pivot the 6 to an on-demand production schedule to make sure every hand-raiser gets a car.

We've yet to see an actual production version of the Polestar 6, however. The Polestar 5 sedan, which is based on the same bonded-aluminum architecture, takes precedence even if it might not be bound for the US market.

In a recent interview with Edmunds, though, Polestar's Global Head of Product Communications, Graeme Lambert, says the convertible is indeed still happening. In fact, Lambert notes that it's 100 percent ready to go. He says: