Porsche Fires In Car Technology Unit In Cost Cutting Move

Three years ago, Porsche created a new Car-IT unit to focus specifically on connectivity, infotainment, and on integrating third party developers into its vehicles. The move came with a new board member and a new team, and it appeared to be a big deal. But that was then. This is now, aka 2026, and... things have changed. In Porsche's neck of the woods, not all the changes have been good and cash flow is an issue. One of the recent casualties of the tumultuous times is the Car-IT group, which is now canceled. Porsche is re-absorbing the duties into the company's main Research and Development department, all while snipping ties with Car-IT's former boss.



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