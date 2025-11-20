Porsche Lawsuit Says In Favors Dealerships With High Markups

Porsche has been trying to get out of a lawsuit filed by one of its US dealers. The suit was filed after a Florida dealer alleged the automaker used "strong arm" tactics and wouldn't give it cars after the dealer wouldn't build a new showroom. Considering the lawsuit is for $300 million, we can understand why the automaker is using all available tools to make it go away. Beyond the showroom concerns, the lawsuit includes a complaint that Porsche paid "considerable attention" to dealers selling cars above MSRP, something which it alleges goes against franchise laws in the US.


