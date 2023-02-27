Porsche Macan T vs BMW M135i: Which Is The Better Entry Level Luxury Crossover?

Two of the most exciting cars in the 2023 market are the Porsche Macan T and the BMW M135i. These high-performance vehicles offer different driving experiences, but they share a focus on power, speed, and handling. In this twin-test review, we will take a closer look at these cars and see how they stack up against each other.



The Porsche Macan T is a sleek and sporty SUV that boasts impressive performance credentials. It is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 261 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. This engine is mated to a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission, which provides smooth and precise shifts. The Macan T also features all-wheel drive, which gives it excellent traction and handling in all conditions.



The BMW M135i, on the other hand, is a hot hatchback that offers a different kind of driving experience. It is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 302 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. This engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, which provides quick and responsive shifts. The M135i also features rear-wheel drive, which gives it a more engaging and dynamic driving experience.



When it comes to performance, both cars are impressive in their own right. The Macan T can accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 5.8 seconds, while the M135i can do the same in 4.8 seconds. The Macan T has a top speed of 141 mph, while the M135i can reach 155 mph.



In terms of handling, the Macan T is predictably excellent thanks to its all-wheel drive system and advanced suspension. It feels planted and composed even in tight corners, and it offers a smooth and comfortable ride on the open road. The M135i, meanwhile, is a joy to drive thanks to its rear-wheel drive setup and nimble handling. It is more agile and responsive than the Macan T, making it a great choice for drivers who prioritize driving engagement.



Overall, both the Porsche Macan T and BMW M135i are excellent high-performance vehicles that offer different driving experiences. The Macan T is a sleek and sporty SUV that delivers impressive power and handling, while the M135i is a dynamic and engaging hot hatchback. Which one is right for you will depend on your driving style and preferences, but both cars are sure to impress anyone looking for a thrilling ride.





