Porsche Patents Racing Stripes That Only Appear In Sport Mode

Porsche knows a thing or two about customization. In fact, its Paint-To-Sample option lets buyers choose from over 190 paint colors, but not even the engineering wizards at Porsche can magically make stripes appear. Right? Well, it's the sort of tech that might be on the way. A recent patent filing shows that Porsche is working on a paint that can change on demand, and it wants to use it to outwardly signal things like Sport mode on something called "e-paper." The patent includes a diagram that shows the example of racing stripes that only appear when the Sport Plus drive mode is selected, but it also says it could be used to display an EV's state of charge. Is this the ultimate automotive form of peacocking? It just might be.



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