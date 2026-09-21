Porsche Plans New Flat 8 Powered Supercar

Porsche hasn’t built a supercar in over a decade, as production of the 918 Spyder ended in June 2015. Although the 919 Street, developed two years later, would’ve been a proper successor, it never moved beyond the clay model stage. Consequently, the LMP1 race car for the road will remain a “what if” moment in Zuffenhausen’s history. However, there are reasons to be excited about what lies ahead, as the company has already revealed plans to consider a new model positioned above the 911. In a statement to Motor1 in early March, a Porsche spokesperson used the magic word: hypercar. Now, German business newspaper Handelsblatt claims to know more about the new flagship model. It’s allegedly known internally as the “S1” and will start at about €500,000, or $574,000 at current exchange rates. As always, the euro-to-dollar conversion isn’t necessarily relevant since German pricing includes 19 percent value-added tax (VAT), which Americans don’t pay.



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