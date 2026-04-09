Porsche Teases Mystery 911 Variant For "Pure Driving Pleasure"

Does it feel like there are a bit too many variants of the modern-day 911? Well, they are, but Porsche believes that there is definitely room in the stable for yet another one, which is only a week away from being uncovered in a premiere. The Zuffenhausen brand recently took to YouTube to announce the new model’s arrival by scheduling the live unveiling event, which is said to comprise of “two renowned automotive experts” who will put “our latest 911” to “the test for the very first time,” and they will carve their way “through the breathtaking mountain roads of Tenerife,” in Spain.



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