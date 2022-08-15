Porsche Trademarks It's F1 Future

It's no longer a secret that Audi and Porsche will join the F1 grid in some capacity in 2026 when the new regulations come into play. There are several rumors, most of which are the worst-kept secrets in F1 history. Audi is set to buy the Alfa Romeo team and will slowly transform it over the next four years, while Porsche has been tied to Red Bull from the start. An announcement about the deal was expected to occur at the Austrian Grand Prix earlier this year, but it was delayed due to the 2026 engine regulations not being finalized yet. Now it's all but confirmed thanks to a recent trademark filing at the German Patent and Trade Mark Office. Porsche filed a trademark for the word "F1nally," which is a hint all by itself. But it's the various classes in which Porsche filed that tell the full story.



