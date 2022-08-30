Production Spec Toyota All Electric bZ3 Sedan Surfaces In China

A series of images have leaked online of the production-spec 2023 Toyota bZ3, an all-electric sedan that will join the bZ4X in the automaker’s family of EVs.

The bZ3 was previewed last year by the Toyota bZ SDN concept and these images from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology reveal that the production model looks almost identical to the concept.

There are obvious design similarities to the bZ4X at the front end thanks to similar headlights and a pronounced LED light bar. These images show that the bZ3 also has quite large side windows, no doubt adding a lot of light to the cabin and making it feel all the more spacious and airy.