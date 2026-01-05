Quality Job None - Ford Issues 33rd Recall Of 2026 For Rollaway Risk In Broncos

Agent009 submitted on 5/1/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:14:58 AM

Views : 658 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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Ford has issued its 33rd recall this year, with this latest one affecting the Bronco. Nearly 5,000 SUVs may have misaligned transmissions and transfer cases due to incorrect repair work. This could result in the vehicle rolling away or losing motive power while driving.  
 
The recall affects the 2021-2025 Bronco. According to the recall report, the affected vehicles may have misaligned transmission-to-transfer case joints that could lead to premature wear of the shaft splines. If this happens, the vehicle may fail to engage Drive, or the parking pawl function may fail, increasing the risk of a crash.  


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Quality Job None - Ford Issues 33rd Recall Of 2026 For Rollaway Risk In Broncos

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