RANGE ANXIETY GOES OFF-ROAD! First Review Of The Truck That Has Virtually NO Chance Of Beating The Telsa CyberTruck. What's YOUR Bet On It?

Some key quotes from the review. . "I've never driven an off-road vehicle with regenerative braking and it's really tough to get used to. My pre-production truck has enough regen programmed in that I can do one-pedal driving most of the time, and over the course of a week, I can count on one hand the number of times I actually dig into the mechanical brakes. Like other EVs with strong regen, lifting off the throttle will slow the Rivian to a complete stop, and this really helps to quickly scrub off speed when approaching whoops or rocks out on the trails.



My truck has the 135-kWh battery, but that 300-mile range isn't even a question out here in the desert. In these very specific conditions with a not-quite-done truck, I'm averaging roughly 167 miles per charge."



Here's the question that the reviewer doesn't ask because she's too busy gushing over the words 'game-changer'.



But it IS the question she SHOULD have asked...



WHO ON EARTH WANTS TO BE OFF-ROAD IN THE WILDERNESS IN A TRUCK WITH ONLY 167 MILES OF RANGE?



Will they be installing chargers inside the boulders in the Grand Canyon?



Will they need to pull a trailer of MOPHIE-like batter packs in a trail BEHIND them to be safe?



Talk about the ULTIMATE range anxiety!



Also, tell us what you think their chances are long term against Tesla.



Chime in spies...













