RANGE ANXIETY GOES OFF-ROAD! First Review Of The Truck That Has Virtually NO Chance Of Beating The Telsa CyberTruck. What's YOUR Bet On It?

Agent001 submitted on 10/30/2020

Some key quotes from the review.

. "I've never driven an off-road vehicle with regenerative braking and it's really tough to get used to. My pre-production truck has enough regen programmed in that I can do one-pedal driving most of the time, and over the course of a week, I can count on one hand the number of times I actually dig into the mechanical brakes. Like other EVs with strong regen, lifting off the throttle will slow the Rivian to a complete stop, and this really helps to quickly scrub off speed when approaching whoops or rocks out on the trails.

My truck has the 135-kWh battery, but that 300-mile range isn't even a question out here in the desert. In these very specific conditions with a not-quite-done truck, I'm averaging roughly 167 miles per charge."

Here's the question that the reviewer doesn't ask because she's too busy gushing over the words 'game-changer'.

But it IS the question she SHOULD have asked...

WHO ON EARTH WANTS TO BE OFF-ROAD IN THE WILDERNESS IN A TRUCK WITH ONLY 167 MILES OF RANGE?

Will they be installing chargers inside the boulders in the Grand Canyon?

Will they need to pull a trailer of MOPHIE-like batter packs in a trail BEHIND them to be safe?

Talk about the ULTIMATE range anxiety!

Also, tell us what you think their chances are long term against Tesla.

Chime in spies...






