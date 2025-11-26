RATE IT! Black Friday 2025 Car Deals: Spies, Your Turn to Call It!

Black Friday 2025 lands this Friday, November 28, and dealership lots are finally full again. After years of shortages, overflowing inventory has pushed automakers to roll out the most 0% financing offers ever recorded (42 and counting), even as average incentive spending dipped slightly from November 2024. Trucks and SUVs are sitting longer on lots, leases on compact cars and crossovers are aggressive, and low-rate purchase financing is scattered across almost every segment.



The big question this year isn’t whether deals exist; it’s whether they’re actually better than last year’s surprisingly strong Black Friday, or just different.



So we’re turning the mic over to you, our network of deal-hunting spies across the country:



* On a scale of 1–10, how do this year’s lease and purchase offers on cars, trucks, and SUVs stack up against Black Friday 2024?

* Are the deals genuinely stronger than last year, or are they just more visible because inventory is finally back? For sure, we're seeign LOTS of 0% deals from companies like Toyota. Those were NOWHERE to be found last year at this time.

* Compared to the lean years (2020–2023), does 2025 feel like a return to the old “sign-and-drive” glory days, or is it still playing catch-up?

* Lease or buy: which side of the fence looks smarter right now in your segment?

* Most important: Are you pulling the trigger this weekend? If yes, what exact vehicle (or at least the model) are you planning to lease or buy, and why does this year finally feel like the right time?



Drop your field reports below: city, segment you’re shopping (car/truck/SUV), your personal 1–10 rating versus 2024, and whether your wallet is coming out before Cyber Monday.



The lots are open, the numbers are on the windshields, and the clock is ticking. Spies, sound off: Is Black Friday 2025 worth the mission, or are we still waiting for a better shot?



