RATE IT! Not German, Not Japanese — Pure French LUXURIOUS 1980's Swagger...

In the golden era of French automotive design, the Citroën CX 25 Prestige stood as a rolling manifesto of 1980s Gallic luxury. Introduced in 1974 and refined through the decade, the CX was Citroën’s bold successor to the legendary DS. By 1980, the flagship 25 Prestige variant epitomized effortless sophistication with its sleek, wind-chewing body, hydropneumatic suspension that floated over bumps like a hovercraft, and a spacious cabin wrapped in supple leather and polished wood.



Under the hood, the 2.5-liter four-cylinder delivered smooth 138 horsepower, but power was never the point. Instead, the car whispered refinement: self-leveling ride height, power-assisted steering with variable feel, and an interior so quiet it felt like a first-class lounge on wheels. French engineers prioritized comfort and innovation over brute performance, creating a machine that made long autoroute journeys feel like gliding through a dream. While German rivals chased razor-sharp handling and Japanese brands chased reliability, the CX offered something uniquely Parisian—romance, ingenuity, and a touch of avant-garde flair.



As spotlighted in a recent HyperCar™ post featuring a pristine CX 25 Prestige, this was peak “80 French Luxury”: bold, comfortable, and unapologetically different. Decades later, these cars still turn heads at classic shows, their futuristic lines and magic-carpet ride reminding enthusiasts why France once led the luxury sedan world.



SPIES, RATE 1980's french car luxury...











pic.twitter.com/gj71Qi3wGo — HyperCar™ (@metroTM33) May 2, 2026



