RATE THEM! Sold Your Car Online? Tell Us If It Was Worth It. The GOOD, The BAD, The UGLY of Selling Your Car Online.

Selling a car used to mean placing a “For Sale” sign in the window, dealing with endless lowball offers, flaky buyers, and scary test drives in your own driveway. Today, online platforms promise a much easier way: list your car, get an instant offer, and sell it fast — sometimes with free pickup.?



Services like Carvana, CarMax, Vroom (what remains), Shift, Peddle, CarBrain, and others now let you sell your vehicle completely online or through a hybrid process. Some give instant cash offers in minutes. Others handle everything from paperwork to towing your car away.



But does it actually work as smoothly as advertised? That’s what we want to know from real sellers.



Have you ever sold a car through an online platform?



We want your honest experiences in the comments.



Tell us:



* Which service did you use? (Carvana, CarMax, Peddle, etc.)

* What was the GOOD? (Fast offer, fair price, easy pickup, smooth paperwork?)

* What was the BAD? (Lowball offers, long waits, hidden fees, or complications?)

* And the UGLY? (Nightmares with payment delays, title issues, surprise deductions, or terrible customer service?)



Maybe you got a better price than you expected with zero hassle. Or perhaps the offer looked great online but dropped dramatically once they inspected the car in person. Some sellers love the convenience of someone towing the car away the same week. Others report endless back-and-forth or surprise fees that ate into their payout.



Share your real story. Did selling online beat the traditional route of trading in at a dealership or selling privately? Would you do it again? Which platform came through for you — and which one left you frustrated or regretting the decision?



Your experiences help other car owners decide whether to go the online route or stick with the old-school methods.



No holding back — we want the full picture: the quick wins, the disappointments, and any horror stories.

Have you sold a car to Carvana’s vending machine empire? Did CarMax give you a fair offer? Did a smaller player like Peddle make the process painless or painful?



Drop your review below. Let’s build a real SPY rating of the online car selling players in 2026.



