RATE THIS LEASE DEAL On The 2025 INEOS Grenadier. Is It SMASHING Or Are You PASSING?

The 2025 INEOS Grenadier Station Wagon, a rugged, off-road beast, is now available for lease at $759/month for 24 months with $0 down payment. This offer, valid through September 14, 2025, at authorized INEOS dealerships, includes a $2,000 dealer contribution and a 10% Post-Tariff MSRP Rebate Cash, bringing the net capitalized cost to $73,648 from an $83,875 MSRP. But is this lease a steal or a stumble?



At first glance, $0 down is enticing, minimizing upfront costs. You’ll only pay the first month’s payment, acquisition fee, taxes, title, registration, and dealer fees at signing—no security deposit required. The 24-month term is shorter than most leases, offering flexibility for those not ready for long-term commitments. However, the $759 monthly payment is steep, especially for a vehicle with a 7,500-mile annual limit, which may feel restrictive for adventure-seekers drawn to the Grenadier’s off-road prowess. Exceeding this mileage incurs a hefty $0.50/mile fee, and a $395 disposition fee applies at lease end.



The Grenadier’s rugged design and premium build justify its $83,875 MSRP, but the lease’s net capitalized cost reflects significant discounts, making it more competitive. Still, credit approval through Santander Consumer USA is required, and not all applicants will qualify, potentially limiting accessibility. The deal’s appeal hinges on your priorities: if you value short-term flexibility and minimal upfront costs, this could be attractive. But high monthly payments and mileage restrictions might deter heavy drivers or budget-conscious lessees.



For off-road enthusiasts eyeing a unique, capable SUV, this lease offers a chance to experience the Grenadier without a long-term commitment. So, what’s the verdict? RATE this lease deal: Is it a rugged bargain or a rocky road? Share your thoughts below!















