REVIEW: 2023 VW ID.4. NOW, One Of the FEW AFFORDABLE EV's?

In August 2022, the ID.4 became an even more compelling offering with a lowered base price and some additional refinements. Despite these advancements, the ID.4 isn’t a perfect car, so here are the positives and negatives of purchasing one.



New for the 2023 model year is the addition of the entry-level $37,495 ‘Standard’ model. Factoring in the $7,500 federal tax credit, the entry-level ID.4 has an effective MSRP of under $30,000, plus destination and dealer fees.



While the ID.4’s relatively strong charging curve is to be applauded, the complimentary charging on Electrify America’s network is even more remarkable. Rolling out with the 2023 model year, Volkswagen is releasing the ‘Plug and Charge’ functionality, a feature that allows drivers to effortlessly charge their cars through a handshake, similar to that at a Tesla Supercharger.



The base Volkswagen ID.4, equipped with a 62kWh pack, offers a pretty substantial range of 208 miles, but the higher trims are even more impressive.



Full review at the link...









Read Article