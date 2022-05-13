REVIEW: BMW M3/M4 MANUAL Transmission.

Agent001 submitted on 5/13/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:54:06 PM

Views : 198 | Category: Reviews | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The global car market is probably more homogenised than it ever has been. You can buy a BMW 3 Series in London, in LA or in Tokyo just like you can a Big Mac. Nevertheless, subtle differences remain, and those are often the most tantalising. You can order a beer in a Belgian McDonalds, and you can order a manual BMW M4 at a German BMW dealer.

The reason why BMW won’t bring over the manual BMW M3 and M4 is easy to guess and a quick browse of the classifieds for previous-generation M3s and M4s confirms it: not very many people want to buy one.

I had heard that it’s not the greatest shift in the world, that the manual feels like a bit of an afterthought and that the automatic suits the M4’s character more. And you know what? All of that is true.

But despite all that, I absolutely would go for the manual if offered the choice.




Read Article


REVIEW: BMW M3/M4 MANUAL Transmission.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)