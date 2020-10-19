RUMOR MILL: Toyota Considering A Performance Verison Of The Land Cruiser - Does The Geritol Set Even Go Off Road?

Toyota is planning a significant expansion of its range of GR-branded models and this could even include a sporty version of the next-generation Land Cruiser 300 Series.

The GR Supra and GR Yaris are the automaker’s only current models with the Gazoo Racing badge, but will soon be joined by a GR Corolla in select markets. Toyota has also previously suggested that a GR Hilux is on the cards, as is a GR Fortuner, and during a recent interview, a Toyota Australia spokesperson said the company couldn’t rule out other GR models.