RUMOR MILL: Toyota Considering A Performance Verison Of The Land Cruiser - Does The Geritol Set Even Go Off Road?

Agent009 submitted on 10/19/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:00:26 AM

1 user comments | Views : 1,076 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

Toyota is planning a significant expansion of its range of GR-branded models and this could even include a sporty version of the next-generation Land Cruiser 300 Series.

 

The GR Supra and GR Yaris are the automaker’s only current models with the Gazoo Racing badge, but will soon be joined by a GR Corolla in select markets. Toyota has also previously suggested that a GR Hilux is on the cards, as is a GR Fortuner, and during a recent interview, a Toyota Australia spokesperson said the company couldn’t rule out other GR models.



PUGPROUD

"Does the Geritol set know what to do with performance?" There is a cure for the young'n who wrote this headline......its time, yours will come if you are lucky.
If their on this site and been driving for half a century or more I'm sure they can handle the performance of any Land Cruiser. The real question is why would Toyota waste hard to come by development money on a performance Land Cruiser? A Land Cruiser stands for reliability, durability, space and utility. Money better spent elsewhere.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 10/19/2020 2:36:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

