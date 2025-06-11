RUMOR! STORM WARNING! Ford F-150 Lightning: On LIFE SUPPORT And On the Brink of TOTAL Cancellation?

Whispers in Detroit and beyond suggest Ford is seriously contemplating scrapping the F-150 Lightning electric pickup entirely, following a production pause announced in October 2025 at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan. The halt, initially framed as a response to softening demand and inventory buildup—over 20,000 unsold units reported—has evolved into deeper soul-searching at the Blue Oval.



Ford invested $1 billion in the Lightning's launch in 2022, aiming to electrify America's best-selling vehicle. Early hype saw 200,000 reservations, but reality bit hard: sales peaked at 24,165 in 2024 before dipping to under 15,000 projected for 2025 amid high interest rates, charging infrastructure gaps, and buyer preference for gas-powered F-150s offering better range and towing without compromises. Pricing started at $50,000 but ballooned with options, alienating fleet buyers who dominate truck sales.



Insiders claim CEO Jim Farley, under pressure from Wall Street to stem EV losses—Ford's electric division bled $4.7 billion in 2023 alone—is reevaluating the program's viability. A full scrapping would free resources for hybrids, where Ford sees stronger margins; the Maverick and F-150 PowerBoost hybrids are flying off lots. Competitors like Rivian and GM's Silverado EV struggle similarly, but Tesla's Cybertruck gains traction with price cuts.



If true, cancellation could signal a broader EV retreat, echoing Ford's recent Explorer EV delays in Europe. Yet, Ford denies axing it outright, insisting on "rebalancing" for profitability. Stakeholders watch nervously: jobs at Rouge, supplier contracts, and federal EV tax credits hang in the balance. By early 2026, Lightning's fate may redefine Ford's electrification strategy—or mark its premature end.









