RUMOUR MILL: Ferrari 12Cilindri Manual Special Edition To Debut In June

Agent009 submitted on 5/27/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:13:19 AM

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The manual transmission is a dying breed in many parts of the world, even more so if we're looking at this trend from the standpoint of sporty and high-performance vehicles. The last victim is the Jetta GLI, whose row-your-own box was discontinued for model year 2027 due to insufficient demand in the United States market.
  
2027 will also mark 15 years since Ferrari built its last manual-equipped production model, that being 599 GTB Fiorano chassis number 187007. It and the California were the last models to feature manuals. The Prancing Horse didn't stop offering this option because of a single decision or trend. Rather, it was the result of several pressures that converged in the early 2010s, beginning with objectively faster dual-clutch trannies.
 


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RUMOUR MILL: Ferrari 12Cilindri Manual Special Edition To Debut In June

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