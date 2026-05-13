RUMOUR MILL: Toyota Warns Dealers About Motor Oil Shortage

Agent009 submitted on 5/13/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:11:08 PM

Views : 286 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

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With the summer driving season just around the corner, gas prices may not be the only challenge facing road-trippers. It appears we’re also staring down a potential shortage of certain motor oils. While there’s no evidence of an immediate threat to retail motor oil availability, current-generation Toyota hybrid owners (of which there are millions) should take note that their next oil change might not be typical.
 
Toyota reportedly sent a bulletin to its service departments late last month warning them of an impending shortage of certain oil weights. According to the memo, ExxonMobil expects ongoing shortages of 0W-8 and 0W-16 due to the situation in the petrochemical market, and it instructs dealers to substitute heavier oils in order to cover any shortfalls in supply.


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RUMOUR MILL: Toyota Warns Dealers About Motor Oil Shortage

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