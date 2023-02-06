Range Rover, Defender, Discovery, Jaguar To Become Unique Brands In JLR Move To EVs

Jaguar Land Rover, or JLR as it’s now known, is breaking into four sub-brands as part of its new corporate identity. Range Rover, Defender, Discovery, and Jaguar will become their own distinct brands as the automaker moves toward an electric future with a new logo.

The new corporate identity and logo are part of JLRs move to maximize each brand’s potential, embodying “elegance, modernity, and the company’s forward-thinking essence.”

JLR says the rebranding is the next step in its Reimagine strategy, revealed in 2021. At “the heart of its Reimagine plan” is electrification, according to the company. Plans initially called for Jaguar to emerge as an all-electric brand by 2030, while Land Rover was due to release six EV variants through its three brands, Range Rover, Discovery, and Defender.