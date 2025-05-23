Refreshed Model S And Model X Uncovered

A few days ago, we saw that Tesla is testing prototypes of the refreshed Model S Plaid on the Nurburgring. Uncovered prototypes of the refreshed Model S and Model X spotted in California confirm that Tesla will not significantly alter the design of its veteran models. The most notable change is the addition of a front bumper camera. Despite lackluster sales and bleak prospects, Tesla insists on giving the Model S and Model X another reboot. This could be the fourth refresh for the Model S, which started the EV revolution in 2012, and the third for the Model X, launched in 2015. Tesla fans and analysts have asked Tesla to bring Cybertruck tech to the Model S/Model X lineups to energize interest in Tesla's flagship EVs. However, with modest sales numbers, a major technological update will never be profitable.



