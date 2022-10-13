Rental Car Study Ranks Hertz Above Average Despite Arresting It's Customers For Theft

Although North American airport-based rental car companies have largely solved the vehicle supply shortage that caused a significant decline in customer satisfaction in 2021, overall customer satisfaction levels have not improved in 2022. According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study,SM released today, rapidly rising rental fees—which are up 14% this year—are suppressing overall customer satisfaction and driving a steady decline in rental car company brand image. “When it comes to rental cars, price is the biggest factor affecting satisfaction, and the combined effects of inflation and high fuel prices are really pushing customers to their limits—and that could affect brand image,” said Michael Taylor, managing director of travel, hospitality and retail at J.D. Power. “If rental car companies want to offset the influence of these cost increases on customer satisfaction and their brand loyalty, they are going to have to work hard to deliver outsized value by ramping up service.” Study Ranking Enterprise ranks highest in overall customer satisfaction for a second consecutive year, with a score of 865. National (859) ranks second and Alamo (837) ranks third. Overall customer satisfaction for the industry is 829, down from 830 in 2021 and 841 in 2020. The 2022 North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study is based on responses gathered from 8,445 business and leisure travelers who rented a vehicle at an airport location from August 2021 through August 2022. The study was fielded from September 2021 through August 2022.







