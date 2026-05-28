Rivan To Start R2 Deliveries In Just 2 Weeks

The Rivian R2 is finally almost here. After two long years, pre-order holders will start getting cars in just two weeks. Rivian officially announced on Wednesday that the automaker will begin sending invites for customer orders starting on June 9th, with first deliveries taking place on the same day. Customers who put a deposit down on an R2 will begin receiving emails letting them know that it's time to configure their very own R2 and lock in the order for their desired spec. Once configured, Rivian says that the vehicle will be ready for delivery in just 2 to 6 weeks. Here's how the process will work.



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