Rivian CEO Made 15 Times What Ford's Jim Farley Did

Top Detroit automaker CEOs like Ford’s Jim Farley and GM’s Mary Barra earn hundreds of times what their company’s line workers do, but they look like they’re living on the bread line compared with Rivian’s boss.

Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe was paid a shocking $403 million last year, company filings reveal. That compares with $27.5 million for Farley and $29.9 million for Barra over the same period. Rivian delivered 42,247 EVs in the United States last year, while Ford moved 2.2 million vehicles, GM 2.85 million domestically, and Tesla sold roughly 1.65 million globally in 2025.