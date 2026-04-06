Rivian Prepares To Start Deliveries Of The R2 To Employees

Rivian promised that R2 deliveries to customers will start in the first half of 2026, and it appears on track to check this box. According to multiple sources, Rivian emailed employees about the R2 employee delivery program. Software guru Wassym Bensaid confirmed that the first cars will be delivered to employees this month, with regular customers to follow shortly. Last month, Rivian unveiled the production variant of the R2 crossover, which was confirmed to start sales this spring. The R2 will be more affordable than Rivian's existing models, the R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck. The crossover is also expected to be sold in larger volumes and help Rivian reach profitability before its cash reserves run out.



Read Article