Police are searching for a Rolls-Royce driver who allegedly fled the scene of a collision with a Lamborghini.



The very expensive accident occurred in Walsall, U.K., near Birmingham on Tuesday, SWNS reported.



A photo of the aftermath shared by police shows the $320,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost rammed into the rear of the $220,000 Lamborghini Urus, with both cars suffering significant damage.



Thanks to Agent00J for the tipoff.





