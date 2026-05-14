Rumours Swirl Over A Toyota RAV4 Based Pickup Truck

Multiple sources cite Automotive News as the origin of the latest report from across the rumor mill, and it seems that a compact Toyota unibody truck is finally coming to pose a threat to the ultra-popular Ford Maverick. Because the Hyundai Santa Cruz has become a footnote in terms of sales, the beloved Ford Maverick unibody compact pickup truck reigns unchecked across the revived segment in America. According to the MaverickTruckClub, through April 2026, the Blue Oval company has sold 48k Maverick units, down more than 17% from the first four months of last year but still holding the crown without any stress. Now, though, it seems the rumors about Toyota Motor North America bringing to life a proper competitor have spiraled out of control once again, after years of unfulfillment. However, according to multiple reports citing Automotive News, in a recent interview, Toyota North America CEO Ted Ogawa was cited as saying that “a RAV4-based pickup is an opportunity for us, and the dealers are waiting. Maybe they say we need it today or tomorrow, but it takes time.”



Read Article