Russia's Volga Makes A Comeback And Is Built In A Former VW Plant

Volga is a familiar name in Russia’s automotive scene, and after years of silence, it’s trying to edge back into relevance. Originally produced by GAZ, Volga sedans were once a common sight across the Soviet Union, often used by government officials and as taxis. This time, though, the comeback comes with a catch. The brand’s two new models, the C50 and K50, aren’t home-grown creations. The carmaker had planned a revival in 2024 and even previewed three models based on Changan underpinnings sold in China. That effort never materialized, but Volga is trying again. With Western automakers exiting Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, the company may now have room to position itself as a more serious player.



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