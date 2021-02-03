SHOCKER That WE Predicted! Morgan Stanley Reports Mustang Mach-E Steals MAJOR Tesla EV Share. Why Can't Others Do It?

Morgan Stanley is reporting today that in February US sales that the Ford Mustang Mach-E stole MAJOR Tesla EV share.



"BEV sales outgrew the total market by nearly 40% (EV+34% YoY adj. vs. total market -5%). Tesla's share of the BEV market DECLINED significantly to 69% vs. 81% in the prior year. The Ford Mustang Mach-E accounted for nearly ONE-HUNDRED PERCENT of the share loss."







We told you the Mach-E was a game changer and would be the FIRST to have success against an Elon product.



So congrats Ford, but Spies, tell us WHY Ford has been able to do this YET the Audi's, BMW's, etc. have fallen FLAT on their faces in all their attempts?



Discuss...





