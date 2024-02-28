SHOCKER! WHY Are There Just Three Gas Autos And Only One Fully Electric On The Top 10 Cars Of 2024?

 Hybrid vehicles have overtaken fully electric and gas cars to lead the way in this year's Consumer Reports' top car rankings. Partly 'electrified' vehicles made up six of the closely-watched top 10 picks released Tuesday by the testing organization.

 
The 2024 rankings include three hybrid vehicles, three plug-in hybrids, and one fully-electric car - the Tesla Model Y. 
 
Rounding off the top 10 were three gas-powered cars with no hybrid variants. 
 
The testing organization considers road-test performance, safety features, reliability and owner satisfaction when evaluating its top choices for each year. 



 


