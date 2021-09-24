SPIED! ALL The NEW VW Models Coming All The Way To 2026!

A whopping 70 new electric models by 2028: Volkswagen has officially announced this goal. By the end of 2022 at the latest, battery-powered vehicles are to be built in 16 plants and no less than 22 million electric cars will roll off the belts over the next ten years. VW has also entered into partnerships with battery manufacturers in Europe and China.



