SPIED! ALL The NEW VW Models Coming All The Way To 2026!

Agent001 submitted on 9/24/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:56:39 AM

Views : 432 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autobild.de

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A whopping 70 new electric models by 2028: Volkswagen has officially announced this goal. By the end of 2022 at the latest, battery-powered vehicles are to be built in 16 plants and no less than 22 million electric cars will roll off the belts over the next ten years. VW has also entered into partnerships with battery manufacturers in Europe and China.

Click the link to our friends at Auto Bild and see the video and get the full details! USe translate in your browsers from German as well...








Read Article


SPIED! ALL The NEW VW Models Coming All The Way To 2026!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)