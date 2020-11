Ferrari will soon launch the Purosangue SUV – and the car that is rapidly becoming the most controversial vehicle in the Italian firm’s 91-year history. When it goes on sale next year, the Purosangue will go head-to-head against a growing number of ultra-premium SUVs, such as the Aston Martin DBX and Lamborghini Urus.



View this post on Instagram 2022 Ferrari Purosangue SUV A post shared by Spy shots (@spy.shots) on Oct 31, 2020 at 5:20am PDT