SPIED! Hozon Electric Sportscar. Or As We Like To Call It The Ferrari Mustang-Alero!

If a Ferrari had sex with a Mustang and an Olds Alero....First the official sketches. Then the MIIT registry filing. Now a set of heavily retouched photos. Yes, it's been quite a day for Hozon's new electric sportscar - the E. Two versions are planned: 2WD with 170kW and 4WD with 340kW. Dimensions: 4704/1980/1418mm. Wheelbase is 2770mm pic.twitter.com/ZX7wVdMxJf— Greg Kable (@GregKable) December 14, 2022
