SPIED! IS THIS What The Next TESLA SUV Should Look Like?

Agent001 submitted on 12/3/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:00:37 PM

Views : 366 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.drakomotors.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Check out this little $290k GEM called the Dragon from Drako.

Should the next Tesla SUV look like this and for that matter, the CORVETTE SUV?

Discuss...













Read Article


SPIED! IS THIS What The Next TESLA SUV Should Look Like?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)