SPIED! Jaguar Type 01 LEAKS, And The Internet Will Probably Wish It Hadn’t.

Hours before Jaguar was due to unveil its production Type 01 electric grand tourer in New York, an unauthorized photograph of the finished car circulated online and was quickly pulled at the company’s request. The image, briefly published by The Supercar Blog on October 5, 2026, offered the first clear look at the four-door EV that is meant to relaunch the brand after the polarizing Type 00 concept of late 2024.



What the frame showed was not a retreat. The production car keeps the concept’s long, low, almost architectural stance: a high shoulder line, flush door handles, and a glasshouse so shallow that the mirrors look oversized by comparison. The front end is less blank than the Miami show car. Blacked-out sections and slim LED lighting give the fascia a little more definition without restoring a conventional grille. A charging port sits in the front fender, consistent with prototypes already seen in Monaco and on winter tests. The overall effect, observers noted, is closer to a contemporary limousine than to a traditional sports Jaguar.



That reading fits the brief Jaguar has already confirmed. The Type 01 is a four-seat grand tourer on the Jaguar Electric Architecture, aimed at a price around £130,000 and a place beside Bentley and Aston Martin rather than the old volume lineup. Official interior images released in August showed a full-length central spine dividing the cabin into four zones, stone-inspired surfaces, a wide driver display, and a camera-fed rear view in place of a conventional mirror—and no rear window. Power is expected from a tri-motor layout rated above 1,000 horsepower and roughly 959 lb-ft of torque, with range targets previously stated near 430 miles EPA and 770 km WLTP.



The leak arrived as Jaguar staged the reveal under the internal codename X900, with film permits, a Times Square takeover, and a Knightsbridge store opening the next day. Whether the early image helps or hurts the brand’s “copy nothing” gamble will be clearer once the official car is on stage. For now, the stolen frame suggests the production Type 01 has not been softened much at all.



If this is it, what's YOUR verdict?



Thanks to 00R for the tipoff...













