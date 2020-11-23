SPY PHOTO! Did A Photo Of The 2022 Toyota Tundra Just LEAK?

Agent001 submitted on 11/23/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:21:40 PM

0 user comments | Views : 362 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

The Toyota Tundra has always been a mystery to us.



Toyota had such momentum going when they released the first full size Tundra yet got their asses handed to them by the Big 3.

To me, it's never looked badass OR good no matter what they've done to it.

And it's a shame seeing they have Calty Design in Newport Beach which usually does amazing work.

Well, no one is perfect.

So here's what seems to be a leaked spy photo of the 2022 version due shortly.

Does it finally look like they're GETTING IT with this "I HEART GM face?




