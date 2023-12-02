SPY PHOTO! UPDATED Tesla CyberTruck SPIED! Can YOU Spot The KEY Changes?

Agent001 submitted on 2/12/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:25:49 PM
Category: Spy Shots
An updated beta prototype of the Tesla Cybertruck has recently been spotted, giving us a better look at its updated front-end. The standout feature remains the massive windshield wiper.NEW CYBERTRUCK SIGHTING! So much to take in here.. hmmm pic.twitter.com/SMpD1FzZRA— Greg (@greggertruck) February 9, 2023
