SPY PHOTO! UPDATED Tesla CyberTruck SPIED! Can YOU Spot The KEY Changes?

An updated beta prototype of the Tesla Cybertruck has recently been spotted, giving us a better look at its updated front-end. The standout feature remains the massive windshield wiper.





