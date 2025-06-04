SPY PHOTOS! 2026 Kia Telluride Interior SPIED Partially Uncovered. Does It Look More Rugged?

Recently, spy photos of the next-generation KIA Telluride have surfaced, revealing its production-ready front and rear lights. Ahead of its anticipated December 2025 debut, our team at Healer TV got an exclusive first look at the rugged X Line variant, showcasing entirely new seating and upholstery designs, including a captain’s chair configuration for six passengers.



The upcoming full redesign of the Telluride introduces a hybrid model, underscoring Kia’s dedication to innovation and sustainability. This isn’t just an extra powertrain choice—it’s a bold step toward greener automotive technology. According to an exclusive scoop from a local electronic media source, the new Telluride, codenamed ‘LQ2’ during development, will feature a hybrid system, a first for the lineup. Mass production is slated to begin by late next year, with sales expected to launch in early 2026, positioning this model to reshape industry standards.



Take a look...













