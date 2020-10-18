SPY PHOTOS! BMW To Add An SUV ABOVE The X7? We Have The PROOF!

Agent001 submitted on 10/19/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:28:09 AM
SPY photos reveal BMW is working on an SUV ABOVE the X7 in their product line.
Here are the details known so far on the X8 Coupe:New flagship coupe SUV based on the X7Will share X7's enginesCosts from £80,000Due in 2022Even if it arrives sporting a MASSIVE grille, is the X8 set to be THE must-have 7-seater?Does it interest you?
