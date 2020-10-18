SPY PHOTOS! BMW To Add An SUV ABOVE The X7? We Have The PROOF!

SPY photos reveal BMW is working on an SUV ABOVE the X7 in their product line.



Here are the details known so far on the X8 Coupe:

New flagship coupe SUV based on the X7
Will share X7's engines
Costs from £80,000
Due in 2022

Even if it arrives sporting a MASSIVE grille, is the X8 set to be THE must-have 7-seater?

Does it interest you?





