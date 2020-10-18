SPY PHOTOS! BMW To Add An SUV ABOVE The X7? We Have The PROOF!

View this post on Instagram

SPOTTED - BMW X8! ?? New flagship coupe SUV based on the X7 ?? Will share X7's engines ?? Costs from £80,000 ?? Due in 2022 Even if it arrives sporting a MASSIVE grille, is the X8 set to be THE must-have 7-seater? . . . #bimmergang #bimmerporn #bmwfamily #bimmerfan #bimmer_empire #bimmerfest #bimmergirl #bimmerforums #bimmer_girls #bimmers #bimmerinsta #carwow #bimmerlover #bimmerlife #bimmerboys #bmwfan #bimmerheads #bmwmsport #bmwfanatic #bimmerworld #bmwsociety #bimmergirls #bimmernation #bimmerlove #bmwperformance #bimmerpost #bimmergram #bimmerclub #bimmerspotter #bmwstance